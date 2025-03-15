The White Lotus season 3 episode 5: Belinda’s big problem

We know that The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 is slated to arrive on HBO this weekend — so what story is going to stand out here?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s remember that this story is slated to be an almost direct continuation of what we saw in episode 4, which allows it to be different than almost any story we’ve ever seen on the show. When it comes to Natasha Rothwell’s character of Belinda, her spot is especially interesting. While she may not be aboard a yacht or out with Valentin, we do think that she is someone who may radically change the direction of the story.

After all, consider for a moment just what the character knows at the moment — she recognizes that Gary is not Gary, and rather Greg from Land Management. She also knows now that Tanya is dead and there were mysterious circumstances all around it.

So what can she do now? It really just comes down to trying to acquire information. While Belinda may not become some sort of master sleuth, at the same time we do foresee her trying to get more information. That may include her trying to get intel from the Sicily White Lotus, or also learn a few more things about who else was with Tanya way back when. That could bring her over to Portia, who does know at least something more about what happened.

In the end, it is really hard to figure out exactly who in Thailand will be willing to help her — after all, what’s the incentive? She’s also there on a work trip, so this is hardly a place where she can devote all of her time to trying to get answers.

