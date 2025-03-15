Dope Thief season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule at Apple TV+

Following the two-episode premiere this week over at Apple TV+, do you want to get a Dope Thief season 1 episode 3 air date? Or, do you want some more details on what lies ahead?

First and foremost here, let’s just note that there’s a chance you have not heard about this crime-based limited series. Let’s start off here by sharing the official logline, one that does set the table for what you can expect to see:

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book “Dope Thief,” the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

So as we move forward now, the plan is for more Dope Thief episodes to air once a week. While it would have been great to get more of them faster, this is actually standard-operating procedure for Apple TV+ shows. The multiple episodes the first week is largely a way to get people on board. Now, you can spread the rest out and hope for constant conversation.

Want to learn more about what’s next? Well, you can see the full episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Ray combs the streets looking for Manny as the biker gang closes in. DEA agents search for new leads in their hunt for Ray.

We do think that it was a really smart move on the part of Apple to release Dope Thief while the second season of Severance was still on the air. Because of that, we do tend to think that viewers can theoretically transfer from one show to the other … though we do have to wait and see still if that actually works.

