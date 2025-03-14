Found season 2 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Missing While Witnessed’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Found season 2 episode 16 arrive — what more can we say about it now?

Well, here is a personal declaration that “Missing While Witnessed” has the potential to be one of the most fascinating stories that we’ve seen so far. After all, it will contain a mystery that could genuinely stump most of M&A. Sure, we do tend to think that this team is more equipped to tackle hard cases than almost anyone else out there, but that does not mean that they will be able to do so in some sort of crazy-effortless fashion at all.

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 16 synopsis — it does a good job of setting the stage for what’s ahead:

03/20/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When an EMT is abducted in broad daylight, M&A’s investigation creates more questions than answers. Margaret reflects on her behavior after Jamie disappeared. Trent makes a tough choice when Heather finds herself involved in a case close to M&A. TV-14

Now that we’ve set the stage for this particular episode, let’s just go ahead and throw out here a quick reminder that the show has not been renewed as of yet for a season 3 as of yet. We are hopeful that an announcement is going to be coming at some point; we just have to wait to see when that actually happens. (If you want to help make sure that we are going to be seeing a season 3, remember to either watch the rest of the season live or shortly after the fact. Either one of these will be useful, even if we do not always see the full results.)

