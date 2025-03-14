Top Chef season 22 episode 2 preview: Poutine problems

Following the big premiere tonight on Bravo, do you want to learn more about Top Chef season 22 episode 2? As you would imagine, there is a lot to look forward to all season long!

We know that there is a big challenge this season has trying to encapsulate all of Canada into a single season of TV, mostly because all of the various regions are so different from one another. Yet, we do still think that the premiere did a good job of showing various parts of the country’s cuisine, while also giving some brief introductions into some of the chefs. Did you know that Last Chance Kitchen is also in the works already? Who would have thought that at this point?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR videos!

Moving forward, it does look as though the cooking competition is going to deliver signature Canadian cuisine in a slightly different way. Below, you can see the full Top Chef season 22 episode 2 synopsis, which we like to think helps to set the stage further:

Actor Sarah Levy joins Kristen and Gail for the Quickfire Challenge, tasking the chefs to put their spin on Canada’s famous poutine; for the Elimination Challenge, Daniel Boulud joins the judges’ table as the chefs team up to create a brunch.

We’re going to come out now and say that we’re about as big a fan of poutine as you are ever going to find and just by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that we’re going to get extremely hungry watching this Quickfire. For those unaware, poutine is basically a dish constructed with fries, often brown gravy, and cheese curds. There are variations that include a number of other ingredients, but this is the version that tends to make us the most excited. (It also works rather well with bacon, for those curious.)

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Top Chef season 22 episode 2 after the premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







