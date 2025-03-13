Animal Control season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

After the big finale that you have a chance to see on Fox, is there a chance that an Animal Control season 4 down the road?

Well, the first order of business here is that the network has yet to confirm anything when it comes to the future of the Joel McHale comedy. There is of course a chance, but this is a network that can be somewhat hard to gauge. They want shows that are profitable first and foremost, and this is not information that the network is going to share publicly.

Here is some of what we can say when it comes to the ratings for Animal Control season 3 — they aren’t setting the world on fire. They are down versus season 2 and yet, at the same time not substantially so. This may be enough to make people out there think that another season could happen in theory. We tend to think that the future is going to be revealed over the next few weeks, but anything could happen.

The biggest reason to renew the show at the moment may just be for scheduling reasons. Remember that Fox needs something to put on the air Thursday nights, especially in the winter months. You do have a marketable star here and at the same time, a premise that does stand out from the pack.

The most important thing we can say at this point…

If you do love Animal Control, be sure to keep recommending it to your friends! Every viewer does help, especially for a network in Fox that does not have the same sort of monster numbers that you see from a CBS a lot of the time. That is especially the case when you think about comedies in general.

