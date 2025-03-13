Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes sense to want to know a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 15 return date. With that in mind, what can we say now?

Well, the primary order of business right now has to be unfortunately getting the bad news out of the way, and it unfortunately begins with us noting that there is no new episode on the air next week … and the same goes for the week after. As for the reason why, that is very-much tied to what we have seen over the years with the NCAA Tournament. College basketball frequently interrupts the network schedule through the final weeks of March; it did that with Young Sheldon and now, it is doing so all over again here.

So what will the story be when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns? Well, for those of you who have wanted some sort of major story for Mandy’s brother Conner, this episode is going to provide that opportunity. Take a look at the synopsis below for more insight:

“Goddess of the Music Store” – Georgie helps Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know already that there’s going to be a second season of the series and by virtue of that, you don’t have to worry about that through the rest of the story now. The biggest lingering concern worth having is the title itself. What causes this to be the “first” marriage for the two? We know somewhat about Georgie’s romantic history thanks to The Big Bang Theory and with that, of course we have questions as to how things will play out here.

