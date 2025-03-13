The Amazing Race 37 episode 2: Did Intersection lead to an exit?

The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 delivered a ton of content but unlike the premiere, there was only one team sent out. How did we get to the finish line?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that Phil Keoghan was not lying when he said that this was the season of twists. This is hardly the first time in Race history that we’ve seen the Intersection play a role in a leg; however, it may not have doomed a team more than it did almost anyone else. Ernest & Bridget actually started off the leg in an incredible spot, getting a chance to pair up early with someone else. That’s where things went off the rails.

Brett & Mark had the chance to work with Ernest & Bridget; unfortunately, Ernest was awful at this particular task. They were stuck there collectively longer than almost anyone else, and of course, what made this so complicated is that his struggles bled over to another team having to take a long time completing the task. In this case, it was a form of traditional Japanese drumming.

Consider this entire challenge a reminder that on this show, you have to be multi-faceted and often, have some sort of rhythm. Ernest & Bridget effectively went from first to last here and now, they are unfortunately gone from the race.

As for some other news from the leg…

Scott & Lori worked with Bernie & Carrigan on the Intersection and despite arriving to it later than almost anyone, they finished super-fast! The Amazing Race at its best is one where you do see a lot of movement because of the tasks, and this brought it — with the Detour of course presenting some obstacles of its own.

Jonathan & Ana managed to make it through this leg on top and by virtue of that, we tend to think that you have to consider them the favorites at this point. Remember that they did rather well in the premiere also! In general, Japan just made for a beautiful setting for the leg, and kudos to the show for giving us some wonderful scenery alongside some tasks that totally made sense for the culture.

We’ll still admit that on a personal level, we’re still pulling for Carson & Jack — they have what you need to win this show, and also seem to take everything in stride.

What did you think about The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 on CBS?

Did you think that all of the tasks were entertaining to watch? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

