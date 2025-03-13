Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 5: ‘Family Trees’

As you prepare to see Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 5 on The CW next week, do you want to learn something more now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that we are going to be getting a story titled “Family Trees” — so what is the focus within that? Well, let’s just say that if you have been wanting even more backstory on Leighton Meester’s character of Lou, you are going to get that and honestly, it feels like the perfect time to make that happen. Just consider for a moment that the first few episodes of the series were really designed to get to know the overall premise. Now, there is this great opportunity to dive deeper into all of the characters and what make them tick.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight now on what is to come:

When Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) go undercover for a case involving a high-stakes I.P. theft, Lou is forced to confront a painful truth about her past. Clancy Brown also stars (#105). The episode was written by Phil Lloyd and directed by Anne Renton.

How is the show performing?

Well, it is really hard to gauge since The CW’s total live viewership is just a small piece of the puzzle; yet, the show did shed some of its audience after the pilot and if it wants to come back for more, it may need to find some sort of equilibrium before too long. We tend to think that one of the biggest honest struggles that it has right now is simply being in a place where it is a little bit harder for audiences to find it.

What do you most want to see moving into Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







