Shifting Gears season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

As you get prepared to see Shifting Gears season 1 episode 10, there is really one story worth mentioning above all others: This is the finale! Whatever happens here is going to give us some of the most important content of the season, especially when it comes to the dynamic between Matt and Riley. Kat Dennings’ character has to figure out what she wants out of her future, and of course that impacts the kids at the same exact time.

Basically, there is a lot of ground to cover and in the end, we’ll have to wait and see if there is going to be a cliffhanger at the end of it.

Below, you can check out the full Shifting Gears season 1 episode 10 (“Kiss”) synopsis with more information about what lies ahead:

When Jimmy returns with a new job and a proposition for Riley and the kids to move into his house, Riley is torn between her past and her future. Meanwhile, Matt’s feud with Eve flares up once again after she damages his car.

Is there going to be a season 2 at ABC down the road?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that at this moment, nothing has been decided when it comes to the future — even though we are hopeful. Given the talent that exists behind the scenes here, it does make a reasonable amount of sense that it comes back. In the end, though, the thing we are most curious about is if ABC would opt to give it something more than ten episodes. This is not a lot of time for a comedy like this, one where a lot of the appeal is that you find a way to stick around in viewers’ lives over a long period.

