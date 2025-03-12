Doc season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale!

As you get yourselves prepared to see Doc season 1 episode 10 on Fox, it definitely feels like there are many directions the story could take!

Where do we begin here, though? Well, with a simple reminder that this is going to be the season finale, and a story where everything both personally and professionally for Amy will come to a head. If you saw the promo following episode 9, then you know that patients are going to be rushing into the hospital. Not only that, but we also know that multiple characters are going to be forced to confront their past like never before. There are going to be some dark moments and who knows? There is certainly a chance at a cliffhanger…

To get a few more details now on what is coming, be sure to check out the full Doc season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

A mass casualty event requires all hands-on deck at Westside Hospital. Amidst the chaos, Gina deals with a devastating revelation and Amy’s forced to confront her demons in the all-new “…Must Come Down” season finale episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Mar 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-110) (TV-14 L,S,V)

If there is one thing to be excited about right now…

Let’s just keep it rather simple: The fact that there already is an official season 2 order over at Fox! This means that if the producers do decide to end the story with a cliffhanger, we can still be assured that there’s going to be a chance for something more on the other side of it. It is also a welcome vote of confidence for a network that has faced uncertainty over the past few years with some of their scripted shows; with 9-1-1: Lone Star now over, they do need some other series to serve as a little bit more of an anchor.

