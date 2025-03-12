Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 12: Meredith, research news!

We know that when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy at this point, there are a few questions that stand out above all others. First and foremost, you have when Meredith Grey will be back on-screen. Beyond that, you have when we are actually going to be learning more about her research project for Alzheimer’s.

If you have been watching the show for a while, then you are pretty well-aware of how this has been railroaded already for a multitude of different reasons. First and foremost, you had everything that happened at the end of last season with Catherine keeping her from doing what she wanted. Then, you have the active storyline that is going on right now when it comes to Richard Webber. That will be a big part of what you see when Ellen Pompeo is back for Thursday’s episode.

So, at least for the sake of this article, we want to do our best to look ahead to a certain extent. The upcoming twelfth episode of the season (airing later this month) will feature more of Meredith’s research — and beyond just that, she and Amelia will team up to try and make some magic happen. Want to know more? Then check out the official synopsis below now:

Meredith and Amelia prepare a funding proposal for their Alzheimer’s research. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen hit a breaking point in their marriage, while Jules has an awkward encounter with Dr. Beltran.

We want to sit here and say that we could be excited for the stuff with Teddy and Owen but at this point, it is really difficult when it feels like we’ve been at this point a million different points already. Is there ever going to be a universe where this changes for them at all?

