St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 15 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 15 return date? What about more insight on what is ahead? Just as you would expect, there is a good bit to get into here!

First and foremost, though, we should start off by sharing at least the bad news: There is no new episode of the hospital comedy coming in seven days. Instead, you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, March 25 to see a little more of what lies ahead. It is a little bit weird that this show is employing a sort of on-and-off strategy given that it was just off last week, but here is where we remind you that it has already been renewed for a second seas. By virtue of that, at least there is not that much to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future.

“Sometimes It’s Good to Be Cautious” is the title of St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 15; if you want to know more, check out the synopsis below:

03/25/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Bruce and Alex give conflicting medical advice to a young athlete. Joyce competes with Tiger Woods in her alumni magazine. Matt and Serena (almost) drop an unconscious patient.

How are we getting Tiger Woods roped into this? We are curious, but we’re sure that the end result of it is going to be abundantly silly. One of the things that this show has done a great job at is mixing humor with great character development and at this point, we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change. We’re happy to dive into whatever the producers have planned over the rest of the season.

