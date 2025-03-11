Night Court season 3 episode 13 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, it only makes sense to want a Night Court season 3 episode 13 return date … right? Well, in this piece we have more insight on that, but also more on what the future could hold.

First and foremost, though, it only feels right to start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: You are not going to see the Melissa Rauch comedy on the air next week. Instead, the plan seems to be to bring it back with a story titled “A Few Good Hens” on Tuesday, March 25. Yes, it is true that this is a long time to wait, but isn’t there a method to the madness? Doesn’t there need to be, all things considered?

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Night Court season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

03/25/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Dan goes up against Julianne to defend the Wheelers, and his professional reputation. Abby’s love life takes an exciting turn when she meets a handsome man in the courthouse, but there’s a catch. Brent Spiner, Annie O’Donnell, Kate Micucci guest star. TV-PG

Micucci coming back to the comedy also does represent yet another Big Bang Theory reunion-of-sorts, as the actress appeared for an arc as Lucy on the show, where Rauch famously played Bernadette for so many years. Having these guest spots happen on Night Court is routinely smart, while the show of course has a lot of other stuff going on for it as well.

As for Abby meeting someone in the courthouse, 100% this feels like a good idea on paper — but will it actually be? Well, consider that another interesting thing for us to wonder about — at least at present.

