Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/4/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about FBI: International and Most Wanted? The three series were off the air last week, but is anything about to change?

Well, first and foremost here, why not go ahead and share the good news? All three of the shows are going to be back in their typical timeslots — and beyond just that, there is at least one super-special thing taking place! Just remember for a moment that the 100th episode of Most Wanted is a part of the lineup, and we think that is especially interesting.

To learn more good stuff across the board, be sure to take a look at the attached synopses…

FBI season 7 episode 14, “Hitched” – When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe, on FBI, Tuesday, March 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 14, “A Winged Lion for Protection” – After a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Soon, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA Station Chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn to deliver intel on Mitchell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14, “100%” – While helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA Hospital, Hana puts out an SOS to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran, on the 100th episode of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we are pretty darn excited to see what lies ahead here, but at the same time, we can’t just forget about the fact that moth International and Most Wanted were canceled recently. Is there any way to undo that? It is going to be a tough sell and yet, it is worth watching the shows through the bitter end.

