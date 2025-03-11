Mistletoe Murders renewed for a season 2 at Hallmark+

We do not think that this comes as much of a shock, but it is still worth celebrating: A Mistletoe Murders season 2 is coming to Hallmark+!

Today, the company revealed that there is going to be another batch of episodes featuring Sarah Drew front and center. We probably don’t have to tell you what makes this show so appealing. After all, Christmas is an essential time of year for Hallmark, and the former Grey’s Anatomy star has proven time and time again that she is pretty darn great in this world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

In a statement per TVLine, Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president, Programming, Hallmark Media had the following to say:

“We had searched for the right series to blend Christmas with mysteries — two genres our viewers love — and Mistletoe Murders cracked that case to perfection … After the jaw-dropping season finale that left fans asking, ‘Who is Emily Lane?,’ we look forward to another riveting holiday in Fletcher’s Grove filled with mystery, romance and of course, Christmas.”

Of course, it is far too early to say a whole lot more about any individual storyline here, but we do think that this renewal is another great reminder of how committed the company is right now to long-form series. Remember for a moment that they renewed The Way Home not that long ago for another chapter and beyond just that, we are pretty darn confident right now that you are going to be seeing more of When Calls the Heart. We know that they are as known for movies as anything, but why not give Mistletoe Murders a chance if you have not already?

To go along with all of this, we will continue to cross our fingers that you get to see Drew again on Grey’s Anatomy at some point down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mistletoe Murders season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







