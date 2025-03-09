Frasier season 3: Kelsey Grammer on life after cancellation

It has been a good stretch of time since Frasier was formally canceled over at Paramount+. Yet, is there still hope for its future elsewhere?

For the time being, we should note that we have not formally heard that another streaming service or network is picking the sitcom up. However, star Kelsey Grammer is hopeful. Not only that, but he tends to think that its previous home did not do all that much to promote it.

Speaking in a new interview with the New York Post, here is some of what Grammer had to say about where things currently stand:

“There’s a better home for it…. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it … We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it…. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

Beyond this, Grammer also noted that there is a chance that he could reunite with his former co-star Ted Danson at the same time:

Ted and I might actually visit something together, we’ve been talking about it … A couple ideas, maybe on Frasier. We don’t know, but there is still certainly something, some fields to be mined there, in terms of that relationship, as long as it’s still a relevant relationship it’s still relevant for the show.”

We do wonder at present if one of these possibilities is Grammer appearing on the upcoming Netflix show A Man on the Inside, especially given the fact it has already been renewed for season 2 and Danson is the star. At the moment, we would at least say that this is something to wonder about … but we will have to wait and see what actually happens here.

Do you think there is a chance that we do see a Frasier season 3 happen somewhere other than Paramount+?

