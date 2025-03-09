P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us now in March 2025, are we finally going to get some more news when it comes to a P-Valley season 3 premiere date at Starz?

Of course, we probably do not have to tell you at this point how desperate we are to get more intel on this show. The second season wrapped all the way back in August 2022 and while we know that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 delayed things for a while, filming for season 3 is done. We now find ourselves in this ever-so-challenging position where we have to wait for the network themselves to announce something, and who can say when that is going to be?

For now, what we should note is that it is unlikely that we will see P-Valley return until at least May, and it could be even longer than that. Consider the fact that there are several shows potentially on deck here in between Power Book IV: Force, BMF, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and of course this one. How these are all ordered out will be interesting just because it is hard to gauge what the network’s priorities are. Could two of them air at the same time? Is there an argument for doing so?

We do think that the primary M.O. for Starz at this point is likely just them ensuring that they have something to air at all times that will drive viewership and subscriptions. We do believe strongly that you will dive into the world of the Pynk again this year, though that may be hardly a consolation to those have been waiting so long already. Not only is this a well-written drama about great characters and human struggles, but it is immersive in a way few others are. We miss it dearly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a P-Valley season 3 over at Starz?

When do you think we are going to actually get a premiere date? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

