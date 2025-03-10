All American season 7 episode 7 spoilers: A fake relationship?

As you get yourselves prepared to see All American season 7 episode 7 on The CW next week, what stories are going to stand out?

Well, we do not think that we need to beat around the bush here in saying that this one is going to be messy — very much so, in fact. Could this be one of the most entertaining stories of the season as a result? There is a decent enough chance of it, at least. Just look at the title of “Boom I Got Your Boyfriend” — how is that going to shape the story as a whole?

For a few more details about All American season 7 episode 7, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

IT’S COMPLICATED – Cassius (Osy Ikhile) struggles to come to terms with a hard truth, and Layla lends him an ear at her lounge. Amina throws a party to celebrate her Stu-Co win, but her fake relationship with KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) gets complicated when he brings Tori with him. Meanwhile, Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) adjusts to his new living arrangements. Elsewhere, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience find themselves at a crossroads, and they face their future head-on for the first time. Finally, Amina makes a confession to Khalil. Chelsea Tavares, Lauryn Hardy, Sasha Lance, and Najah Jackson guest star. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Chynna Ladage. (#707).

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we should share the almost-weekly reminder at this point that if you love the series and want to see it back, you gotta keep watching live! After all at this point, we can’t sit here and say that its future is anywhere close to assured. Yet, this is the final show on The CW that is from the prior regime where there were some American studio-based productions.

