Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Kate’s realization

After the big premiere today on BBC One, why wouldn’t you want more when it comes to Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 2? There is so much to be excited about, no?

First and foremost, though, it makes the most sense to start off this article with a bit of a reset. After all, there may be many people out there who did not see all of season 1 or even if they did, there is value in a table-setter, no? Here is the synopsis heading into the new season:

After a challenging first year in Australia, series two follows nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream. As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve done that, let’s look ahead for a moment. Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 2 is coming to BBC One next week, and it seems as though Kate is going to have to make some big decisions. The description for that gives a little bit more away:

Kate is forced to confront her situation, and Annie’s identity crisis fuels a risqué idea. Meanwhile, Terry feels uneasy about a work request, and the Skinners get some devastating news.

Ultimately, if this character is struggling this much already, where in the world are things going to go the rest of the season? So much of this show is about starting over and at the same time, it is proving to be very hard in order to fully move on from the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 2?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







