Love is Blind season 8 reunion: When to watch, what to expect

Tonight on Netflix, you are going to have a chance to see the Love is Blind season 8 reunion play out in full. So what can you expect?

First and foremost, let’s get into when you are actually going to have a chance to see said reunion play out. The plan at present is for the show to kick off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time / 6:00 p.m. Pacific. It seems as though the reunion has already been taped, so there is no live reunion debacle to worry about here.

As for what you are actually going to see, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are going to guide you through where a lot of relationships now stand. Daniel and Taylor were the only two who got married at the end of the finale, so are they still together? We certainly hope so, all things considered. Meanwhile, we do have questions about some other people, as well — we do think that Joey and Monica still had feelings for each other and because of that, we do really hope that there is a chance for the two of them. As for the other couples who left the Pods engaged, we do tend to think the rest are likely done. It is possible that David has some regrets over what happened with Lauren, but it hard to imagine that the two of them are in a great spot.

Meanwhile, tonight you are also going to hear from people who did not leave the Pods together. Is there a chance for Meg and Mason to move forward together? That remains to be seen, but you can see a preview for it over at the link here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

