Watson season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Dealing with guilt…

Are you psyched to see Watson season 1 episode 6 on CBS next week? We know that this show has already tried to push the envelope in terms of medical cases and now, it seems to also be willing to dive into some subjects that other network shows shy away from.

We know that with a lot of previews, it is worth spending a little bit of time on the setup. However, in this instance, it actually feels more prudent to start with the synopsis:

“The Camgirl Inquiry” – Stephens musters the courage to ask Watson to help him when his camgirl suddenly collapses during a video call. He does not know anything about her real life, so the team must act quickly to locate her before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson grapples with guilt over Sherlock’s death and Sasha has doubts about her relationship, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Just from reading that alone, you can probably get a good sense of all the different emotions that are going to be present within this story. Watson will have to deal with some of what happened to Sherlock, and we do think that this is going to be front and center for a lot of the rest of the season.

As for the Stephens storyline, we do think that it could be a lot about insecurity but at the same time, a lot of humanity. It is a real look at online culture, but also what is going ton when it comes to loneliness within this country. We will have to see how it plays out.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







