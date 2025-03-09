Tracker season 2 episode 13 spoilers: More info on ‘Neptune’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 episode 13 — so what are we going to see throughout it?

Of course, it would be great if there was some info out there about big-name guest stars or jaw-dropping surprises. However, at the same time it feels clear right now that the Justin Hartley series is very much within its era of giving you stories that, at least on paper, feel somewhat standalone. There may be so much more to them than first meets the eye, but that does not mean the show is ready to give you all the goods right now.

Below, you can check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead here:

“Neptune” – Colter travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What we will at least say about the end of this episode is that we are going to see Colter in an environment that is very much different from what he’s accustomed to a lot of the time. New York City is not a place where a lot of his typical methods work, and we tend to think that he will be reliant more on individual people than just about anywhere else.

So what lies beyond this?

Well, we do know that there are a few more guest stars still coming, and the hope here is that you are going to see Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh back before the end. We just have to wait and see 1) if that happens and 2) what it looks like for Colter’s family history.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 13?

