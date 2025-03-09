Suits LA season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Harvey Specter is back!

As we brace yourselves to see Suits LA season 1 episode 4 on NBC next week, we know that there is one major highlight to get to: Harvey Specter is back!

Obviously, we know that it has been out there for a good while that Gabriel Macht would be appearing on the show in some sort of arc. He has a history with Ted Black and because of that, it made the most sense for him to be the first original character to appear in some capacity. We’ve learned more recently that Rick Hoffman is going to be back as Louis Litt, but that’s something that we can get more into discussing further on down the road.

Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

03/16/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester’s movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Rick enlists Stuart’s help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend. TV-14

If you did not know, the title for this story is “Batman Returns” and that in itself is a reference to how Harvey was referred to as Batman once upon a time. We do think that this is going to be one of the most important installments for the show out there if it is ever going to gain some serious momentum. It feels like there is a good chance of it coming back in theory, but it remains to be seen what the numbers are in streaming and a number of other measurements that networks are not always that eager to release.

