Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2: Real revenge?

After the events of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere, are you hungry to learn more on what is to come?

Well, we tend to think that the primary order of business for “It’s All Love” next week is us starting to get a much better sense of how certain characters are going to react to what are rapidly-changing circumstances. After all, Unique being alive is a game-changer and not everyone even knows it yet! The same could be said for Stefano’s presence now, as that is yet another variable for characters like Marvin to consider. If the goal here was to make this season look and feel different from all the others, mission accomplished.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Kanan and Raq navigate a new business relationship, just as Unique begins to plot his quest for revenge. Meanwhile, Lou considers a new music opportunity, Marvin goes too far on a side job for Stefano, and Juke tries to adjust to life in the Army.

Where will the Jukebox story go?

In a way, you can argue that this is both the most fascinating story this season but also the most challenging, given that you are throwing that character head-first into something that is super-different from what almost anyone else is dealing with. We know where this arc is going so like with so many others on this show, the challenge is going to come down to finding some pretty unique ways to connect all of the different dots across the map.

If there is anything that we can say with confidence at this point in the season, it is simply this: We are braced for some major deaths. They do have to transpire at some point, right?

What do you most want to see entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







