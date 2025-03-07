NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A wellness retreat?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6. What can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, it feels fair to note that “Hell Weak” is probably the last installment before the annual NCAA Tournament hiatus that CBS has on Friday nights in March. There will be more on the other side, but in the weeks off, viewers who are behind will at least have a chance to catch up to a certain degree. (This is also a great opportunity in order for the network to promote the show during some games.) There is already a season 3 renewal coming, so at least that’s not something that you have to worry about during the break!

Without further ado now, why not just get to the story? Below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 with some more thoughts on what is ahead:

“Hell Weak” – The suspected suicide of a former U.S. Navy SEAL leads NCIS: Sydney to a wellness retreat to investigate a group of his fellow former SEAL buddies, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, March 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is one major takeaway that we’ve got upon reading this, it is the rather simple notion that cases around wellness retreats are almost always entertaining. There is the blown-up, series-long version of this we’ve gotten over on Nine Perfect Strangers but at the same time, we also don’t want to forget about the episode of Elsbeth that we got not that long ago that was also about this very thing. There’s just a great contrast between the serenity of the setting and the chaos that arrives.

