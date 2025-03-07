Ghosts season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Hetty’s ghost power!

As you get yourself prepared to see Ghosts season 4 episode 16 on CBS, it seems like we’re going to get something we’ve wanted for a while. Hetty’s ghost power is about to be front and center!

Now, of course the largest question we have is what this power is … and then from there, how it changes either her character or the show.

Below, you can see the full Ghosts season 4 episode 16 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“St. Hetty’s Day” – Hetty’s ghost power is revealed when Jay’s cousin Sunil visits Woodstone Mansion on St. Patrick’s Day, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is a little bit fun that we are getting a story set on St. Patrick’s Day, mostly because there are very few series out there that really consider this at all. Of course, what said story is actually going to be is something that we’ll have to wait for … but we do know that in general, this is a time of the year when a lot of people are either going to travel or party, and we are going to have to see if that also ends up being the case here as well.

No matter what happens, here is one thing that we 100% know is going to transpire here — a hiatus on the other side. The NCAA Tournament tends to interrupt CBS’ lineup every March, and this is not going to be an exception. Just remember that there is also more that is coming here on the other side.

