Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 14: A breakup?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 14 is airing on CBS next week, and the title for it is “A Sportsbook and a Breakup.” What in the world does that mean?

Without even getting into some of the nitty-gritty here, let us begin by just noting that this episode will feature the return of both Meemaw and Dale to the series. One of the parts of this show that has worked so well is that they’ve barely moved away from Young Sheldon at all, and it has been nice to see that a lot of those cast members are still eager to come back and be a part of this world — even if it is not on as frequent a basis.

As for the particular story ahead, let’s just say that some of Meemaw’s antics are going to get herself into some possible trouble … but Mandy may somehow want to get involved in it?

Before going further, go ahead and check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“A Sportsbook and a Breakup” – Mandy finds out Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie struggles to keep Mandy’s new job a secret, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, March 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON stars Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson return as Meemaw and Dale, respectively.

If there is anything else that we should go ahead and note here at present, it’s the rather simple fact that we’re going to be seeing the annual NCAA hiatus on the other side of this episode. There will be more on the other side, but patience is required.

