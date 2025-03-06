Running Point renewed for season 2 over at Netflix

After the epic launch of season 1 a mere matter of days ago, we are happy to share some good news: A Running Point season 2 is happening!

One of the things that we know about Netflix as a streaming service is quite clear — they don’t renew shows unless they are extremely confident it is coming back for more. They have so many other shows that they can bring back! The early renewal here clearly means that the first season is going to be extremely successful; they also don’t want to wait around to make another chapter happen.

In a statement per Tudum, here is some of what executive producer Mindy Kaling had to say:

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show … We still cannot believe the response from audiences – thank you to everyone who has watched!”

Given that Running Point is the sort of show that is a basketball team and could go on forever, we do have a feeling that there could be several more seasons.

When is the next chapter of the show going to premiere?

Well, let’s just say that we do believe that we are going to be seeing the show back at some point in the new year. This is probably one of the reasons why Netflix renewed the show when they did! They likely realize that for a series like this, waiting for two years is not the smartest move in the world. They have to figure out how to keep enthusiasm high for a series like this!

Rest assured that we are going to be getting more news regarding a season 2 at some point in the near future…

