The Recruit canceled at Netflix, per cast member; no season 3

Just a mere matter of weeks following the season 2 launch, is the future officially dead for The Recruit at Netflix? Well, it certainly seems that way.

In a post on Threads, cast member Colton Dunn seemingly confirmed the news with the following message: “The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!”

While Netflix has yet to say too much regarding the future of the show, we do tend to think that Dunn’s message says everything that you need to know, for better or for worse. It is true that The Recruit had two solid seasons, and we do think that it is one of those shows that did suffer to some extent from being off the air for a long time.

Also, remember this: The threshold to continue at Netflix is likely higher than other places, mostly due to the fact that a lot of the shows produced there are rather expensive and there are a lot of other hits. They are not in a position where they are going to keep a series going simply because they need to; instead, they can simply lean into a lot of their other programming.

Is there a chance that another streaming service could pick the show up?

In theory sure … but it is really tough to do this with streaming properties a lot of the time. The more likely scenario is that the cast and crew are going to go off and do different projects instead. Still, if you love this show, there is certainly nothing wrong with continuing to fight for it!

