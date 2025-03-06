Survivor 48 episode 2: The latest Luva tribe decision

We knew entering Survivor 48 episode 2 that the Luva tribe was going to be in trouble; with that being said, how did they recover?

Alas, this is where we do have to swoop in here with the less-than-favorable news that this is a group that is outmatched and undermanned in challenges, as evidenced by the fact that they lost again. From there, they then went to Tribal Council where we saw what could be thought of as a controversial move.

After all, go ahead and throw yourselves into the position of Cedrek or Justin. Mary could not vote due to losing the challenge while out on a journey. Meanwhile, Sai had decided that she wanted Kevin out over Mary due to the fact that he was started to spread chatter around her name.

Was this the right move? At this point, we’d argue not so much given that Kevin’s shoulder seems to be fine now and you need stronger players on your tribe. Not only that, but you also have to remember here that Mary already knows she’s on the outs and that has been iterated to her on multiple occasions. You run a big-time risk keeping her because in the event that there’s a tribe swap, there is a legitimate chance she flips on you.

Did Sai keep her idol?

In a word, no — and honestly, can you blame her? It makes way more sense at this point to just burn it in the event you can’t trust everyone else, especially since you still have allies and you can always try to take off and find another one. You gotta appreciate the way that she is playing and playing hard, mostly because there are a lot of people who try to coast in this game. We can’t say for sure this style of gameplay will work, but isn’t she at least making it entertaining? Don’t we want that with this show?

What did you think about the events of Survivor 48 episode 2?

