Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Ripley’s journey

Tomorrow night on Chicago Med season 10 episode 15, we are going to see a huge spotlight on Ripley. What lies ahead for him? Well, he’s going to be away from the hospital and shortly after that, finds himself pulled into a life-threatening rescue. This could allow for a different look at the character, and also works as a rare opportunity to see someone outside of the hospital for a long period of time.

Before getting too much into what actually happens in the episode, let’s just remind you that Ripley is currently suspended, and his relationship with Hannah is seemingly done. He is not in a good place, and a new crisis could cause him to spiral.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is what Luke Mitchell had to say about where this story picks up:

I mean, it doesn’t get much darker. He’s not good. He’s really not good. At the start of the episode, Dr. Frost is reaching out to him to talk, because, obviously, he suspects that Ripley’s not good, and he doesn’t pick up that call. Ripley’s wrestling his demons, and in the midst of that wrestle, this event kind of takes place, which, in a lot of ways, fast-tracks the wrestling as the circumstances turn a little dire.

Of course, it is our hope that by the time this story is done, we are going to have a chance to understand what Ripley’s future could look like and whether or not he will recover. We cannot sit here and say that his relationship with Hannah will be fixed but at the same time, there is at least a chance for some recovery. There is a lot of time for change this season, so keep that in mind.

