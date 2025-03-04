Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC with season 3 episode 9?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Rest assured, there is still so much more coming for the mystery drama … so when will it arrive?

Well, let’s go ahead and start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it has to do with a Presidential Address — which also is bumping a number of other shows of the air at the same time.

For the time being, the plan is for Will Trent to come back on March 11, and with that in mind, why not share some good news about that? Below, you can get a preview for what’s coming up there and beyond just that, the March 18 episode at the same time…

Season 3 episode 9, “This Kid’s Gonna Be Alright” – Will and Faith dive into the high-profile murder of a famous rapper, uncovering a web of corruption stretching beyond the music industry. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate an underground swinger’s club, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Season 3 episode 10, “Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams” – Will investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl, uncovering betrayals among those closest to her. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood explore the death of a regular at the local sandwich shop, while Faith and Elijah’s relationship deepens.

In general, we do tend to think that the rest of the season is going to bring us a great combination of things. You are going to have a chance to see some more standalone mysteries but at the same time, chances to learn more about some of the main characters. Of course we’re curious about what more is coming when it comes to Will and Marion Alba, but also Will and Angie given the journey that they’ve been on for a while now.

