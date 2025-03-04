Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/4/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we say about it, plus then also the spin-offs FBI: International and Most Wanted?

Well, we do not necessarily think there is a reason to beat around the bush here — there is no new episode tonight for any of the shows. This is due to a Presidential Address, and there are a number of shows all across the board that are in a similar spot.

So what can you look forward to when the series returns on March 11? Well, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three shows below…

FBI season 7 episode 14, “Hitched” – When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe, on FBI, Tuesday, March 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 14, “A Winged Lion for Protection” – After a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Soon, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA Station Chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn to deliver intel on Mitchell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14, “100%” – While helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA Hospital, Hana puts out an SOS to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran, on the 100th episode of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On paper, we do think that all three of these have the potential to be full of drama — and yet, there’s also a good chance that there are personal stories baked in here as well that we aren’t hearing about yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

