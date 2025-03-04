Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 17 spoilers: A killer slide?

For those who are curious at present, Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 17 is coming to Fox next week — what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that we are moving into what we would firmly describe now as the home stretch of the season. There are only three episodes left! For now, it remains our hope that there are some stories that build on each other leading to the finale … and that those could build to a possible season 2. Even though nothing has been confirmed there as of yet, there are certainly some reasons for hope.

Unfortunately, the folks at Fox are keeping some of the finer details quiet about the next Rescue: HI-Surf, but rest assured there will be danger. You can see a promo for what lies ahead over here. What can we say about it now? Well, it appears as though there is going to be some accident that comes via a slide to the ocean; from there, Em and the rest of the team is going to rush into action.

One way or another, we think that the final episodes this season are a chance for the producers to really lean into what they know works the best for a show like this. Sure, the dramatic rescues are a part of it but beyond just that, you also have the lives of some of these main characters. If you want a show like this to be successful, you really need to be invested in almost every little thing that these people do or so.

Rest assured that in the next few days, we do think some more details will emerge — and with that, there will be some additional reasons for excitement.

