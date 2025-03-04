Paradise season 2 premiere date hopes over at Hulu

Given that the Paradise season 1 finale arrives this week on Hulu, is there a better time to discuss a season 2 premiere date? Hardly.

First and foremost here, let’s just remind everyone out there that you are 100% going to be seeing another chapter of the Sterling K. Brown series. That was recently announced and of course, it is nice to not have to worry about it at all. Now, the question is just when we are going to have a chance to see it back for more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

Here is the good news for now — it seems like the cast and crew for the Dan Fogelman series are going to get starting this spring on the latest batch of episodes, and that in itself suggests that there will be a chance to see more of it as early as next year. Given that Hulu has shown with Only Murders in the Building that they can turn around series within a 12-14 month span, we hope that a winter / spring return for Paradise season 2 is feasible.

As for the long-term future of the series, Fogelman has stated in the past that he would like for this to be a three-season story; by virtue of that, the hope is that there is already some well-crafted plan to make that happen already. In the interim, it looks as though ABC is going to be broadcasting the first season later this spring, and that may be a way to boost the numbers even further.

In the end, Paradise feels 100% like one of those shows that will grow over time; it has a great cast, some interesting mysteries, and hopefully more twists and turns coming that are going to give us a lot more to discuss in the years to come.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Paradise season 2 over at Hulu?

Do you want it to actually go longer than three seasons? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







