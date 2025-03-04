Poppa’s House season 1 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why not go ahead and check out the Poppa’s House season 1 episode 14 return date? There is quite a bit here to look forward to, so keep that in mind as we do start to inch towards a hiatus of a certain length.

After all, signs indicate that there is no new episode of the Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr. sitcom next week, or the week after. For now, all indications suggest that you will see the series back on Monday, March 24.

So why the long wait for more Poppa’s House? The simplest answer that we can offer at this point is that it is tied on some level to how many episodes are left this season, plus the network’s desire to ensure that they have some stories still to come in April and May. Remember that they also want their comedies to air alongside new episodes of NCIS, and that show is also on hiatus until March 24.

What about the long-term future here?

While CBS did recently issue a bulk renewal of a lot of their programs, unfortunately this one was not one of the series that was on the list. What was the reason for that? Well, the only explanation that we can offer right now is that they want to see how this show performs the rest of the season. It did get a proper full-season order, and that is often a good sign for the future … but it is not a renewal guarantee. That is something to keep in mind.

If you do want more Poppa’s House down the road, the only advice we can offer is to keep checking out the show live, stream it after the fact, and then recommend it to all of your friends.

