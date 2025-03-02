Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? At this point, we blame no one who wants more of the show and soon. There is, after all, so much to discuss, and we do tend to think that a lot of content could be tied to what transpired over the past few days in the White House.

Now, let’s go ahead and offer the following schedule update: You are going to be seeing the series back again with a new episode tonight following The White Lotus. For those curious, the Oscars should be done at that point, so you do not have to worry about any sort of bleeding over when it comes to that. Oliver’s show will be kicking off at least relatively close to the 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time.

As we mentioned earlier, the events between the United States and Ukraine could be a big part of tonight’s episode, but we hardly think that this is going to be the main segment. It is hard to imagine that this is the case since a lot of these are planned out significantly further in advance. They also tend to be deep and well-researched, and we do not believe that this is going to change here.

Moving forward, we do think that we’re at least going to get another episode or two before a hiatus arrives. Remember that the new season of the show just premiered and by virtue of that, it makes sense for HBO to keep some momentum in the early going.

Just think about it like this for a moment — if the network is going to give you a new episode of the late-night show the same week as the Academy Awards, there is no reason to think that they will take the show off the air shortly.

