Suits LA season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘He Knew’

Do you want to learn a little more about Suits LA season 1 episode 3 following what you get tonight on NBC? Of course, there is so much that we can potentially share … but where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, let us begin by noting that “He Knew” is the title for this story, and we do tend to think that over the course of it, we are going to get a lot of twists, turns, and surprises. This is a story where Ted Black could find himself dealing with some unexpected circumstances; meanwhile, the firm itself has more celebrity chaos to try and deal with.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of additional TV reviews!

If you want to get some more news on Suits LA season 1 episode 3 (“He Knew”) right now, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

03/09/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester’s motive for killing his producing partner. Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client. In the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. TV-14

If you are wondering when Harvey Specter is going to turn up on the series, here is your reminder that episode 4 is titled “Batman Returns” and historically, there have been a lot of references to Gabriel Macht’s character as the Dark Knight. Take that how you will.

How is the show performing so far in the ratings?

That’s a hard thing to tabulate based on how a lot of these viewing figures are tabulated these days. In terms of its live audience, the Suits LA premiere hardly set the world on fire. Yet, at the same time, the original was mostly successful due to streaming. NBC is going to give this show plenty of opportunity to find itself a ton of viewers, and we’ll just have to hope that this leads to a season 2 and even more opportunities for the show to succeed.

What do you most want to see moving into Suits LA season 1 episode 3 next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







