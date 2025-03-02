The Equalizer season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A look towards ‘Taken’

Given that The Equalizer is one iconic franchise, doesn’t it make some sense that they pay homage now to another? Well, this is where we tell you a little bit more about “Taken,” which you are going to see on CBS next week. This is one where Robyn McCall and her team have to find a missing child — sure, we don’t imagine that Liam Neeson is going to come barreling through a door, but it can still be fun!

Also, of course in the midst of all of this, you are going to see a personal story, as well — the Queen Latifah show has always been about balancing these elements, so why change that now?

To get a few more details all about what’s coming up next, check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Taken” – After a little boy disappears from a mall, McCall and the team track down the missing child. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Captain Curtis clear the air about what happened during their ride along, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 9 ( 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more important thing to remember

It’s simple: The future of The Equalizer is still unclear beyond this season. Given that it comes from an outside studio, it does face more challenges than a lot of other series at the network. The reason we say all of this now is rather simple — if you want to get more of the show, this is the best time to make that happen! Watch live and from there, tell your friends to do the same.

