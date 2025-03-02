Saturday Night Live: Tate McRae performs ‘Sports Car,’ ‘Dear God’

Tate McRae served as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend, making her second appearance in Studio 8H. Given her status as one of pop music’s biggest stars, we had a feeling that she would bring both a lot of energy and dance moves to the proceedings.

So, what did we get? Well, McRae chose one of her newer songs to perform in “Sports Car,” one that did utilize a number of her talents at the same time. There were some impressive moments where she continued to sing while being carried around and doing the splits. Then, she also had a tap routine right in the middle of it.

Now, of course we know that McRae’s appeal on a show like this is the spectacle, and we will give her credit for making the most out of the show’s relatively small stage. Also, there were a few instances with all the chairs and moving around that this could have gone wrong in a pretty terrible way. Luckily, that didn’t happen, but still.

As for the second song…

Interestingly, most of the staging with the chairs in the background was still there, which makes us wonder if it was too hard to move between performances. This song was “Dear God,” more of a pop ballad that allows Tate to show off more of her voice. If you are going to be successful in this genre, we know that you need to have a couple slower numbers to go alongside the more energetic ones. This served to fit that bill.

Speaking of pop music, here is your reminder that next week, Lady Gaga is going to be both the host and also the musical guest. Be prepared!

What did you think about Tate McRae on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

