Lioness season 3 renewal: A March 2025 update

Now that we have officially arrived into March 2025, is this a perfect time for a Lioness season 3 discussion to take place? We do tend to think so, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, consider the fact that the second season of the Taylor Sheridan drama aired months ago. Or, the fact that Zoe Saldana is about to generate a lot of attention for herself at the Oscars. What better time for Paramount+ to get some news out there?

Well, here is where we do have to hand over an unfortunate reminder that the streaming service really moves at their own pace with some of their shows, and especially those that come from Sheridan. What we did see from season 2 was that it was officially announced shortly before it went into production, meaning that there were likely plans for it far in advance before that … and we tend to think that this could be the case all over again now.

In the end, we tend to think that a season 3 is inevitable so long as everyone involved wants to do it, but do not be surprised if there is not any official news on it this month. For the time being, we tend to think that Tulsa King and Landman are going to be of higher priority when it comes to renewal reveals, especially since they both would be starting up production first — at least if they have the same schedule that we saw in the past from them.

What would the story of a season 3 be about?

We honestly do not think that there would be some sort of radical change, as the focus would remain largely on another big mission that ensnares Joe, Cruz, and a number of other characters. Odds are, there would also be another new addition or two.

