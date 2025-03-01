The Way Home season 3 episode 9: Thomas, Kat closure?

We have had a number of opportunities to see Thomas and Kat spend time together on The Way Home … but is it over?

Well, we know with this show that almost anything is possible and characters can come back. However, at the same time we’re not altogether sure that the writers feel a need to continue anything when it comes to these characters. They gave us a great deal of closure with the scene of Elliot heading back into the past, and Thomas getting to see the two of them together. It ultimately allowed things to further click, and we do think that because of that, everyone can move forward.

In speaking about this moment a little bit further to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Alex Clarke had to say:

“We always imagined him going down to the docks and stepping on that ship, and then taking a step off and then going back. We figured why not just punch everyone in the gut one more time … As much as he’s wild and rugged, he’s a realist. We all know that he cares very deeply for Kat, and seeing her with Elliot, who he now knows exists this season [because] she’s talked about him, [he’s] realizing that’s a relationship that actually, should they choose to go forward with it, [could] be something that’s possible versus the impossible that he and Kat represent.”

One of the most important things that does come with love sometimes is understanding when to allow someone to move forward and as painful as this may be for Thomas within this moment, he is allowing Chyler Leigh’s character to do just that. It is further indicative of the person who he is.

