NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Shucked’

If you are not currently aware, you are going to get a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 on March 7. With that, what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just begin by noting that “Shucked,” at least based on what we know at present, has the potential to be one of the more entertaining stories we’ve had a chance to see in a while.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Shucked” – When a petty officer is found murdered and frozen, it leads the team into a twisted underworld of seafood and sex trafficking, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, March 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you did not know already…

There is going to be a season 3 for the spin-off coming and by virtue of that alone, we are in this really wonderful spot now where we can just kick back, relax, and not actually worry too much about what the future holds. Instead, just focus on some of the cases here, which seem to be fairly procedural based on the information above. Is there going to be something shocking uncovered from this world of seafood? Almost certainly, and we do wonder if by virtue of that alone, there is a chance to learn about some global stories that you would not get anywhere else. After all, isn’t that one of the better things to really come from a show like this?

There are a number of other stories coming beyond this one; other than a basketball-related hiatus in late March, we do not expect many other brakes in the action.

