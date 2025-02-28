The Office spin-off: Oscar Nuñez to return for Peacock series

While we know that there are a lot of details still TBD about Peacock’s upcoming spin-off for The Office, there is big news today!

According to a new report from Deadline, Oscar Nuñez is currently poised to reprise his role as Oscar Martinez from the original show in the new project, which has a tentative title of The Paper. He will not be the main focus of the series; yet, at the site time the site notes that he was “involved from the start.”

Is it a good move for the show to bring an original cast member back for the spin-off? We tend to think that a lot of it is tied to making sure that viewers do want to check out this show and from that vantage point alone, it makes a great deal of sense. Meanwhile, you can theoretically argue that one character would move to a new office from Scranton, but it would be a little bit hard to bring a few others and also still make it realistic.

So what is this show about?

Well, the idea here seems to be to set The Paper around a newspaper in the midwest, another business that you could describe as being in the midst of tough times. You can also argue that it makes a lot of functional sense here to title the show in such a way, mostly because the idea of paper itself feels like a callback to Dunder-Mifflin.

Fingers crossed that over the months ahead, we are at least going to have a better sense of what this show looks like. Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key are listed as some of the big stars at the center of the series.

