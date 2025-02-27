The White Lotus season 3: Ke Huy Quan confirms voiceover role

On this past episode of The White Lotus season 3, there was a bit of a surprise addition to the cast in Ke Huy Quan — even though we only heard his voice.

In the concluding moments of the hour, the Oscar-winner portrayed the role of Kenny, the associate of Timothy Ratliff who just so happened to have his office raided by the feds. All of this seems to be setting the stage for an absolutely chaotic remainder of the season for the Ratliff family patriarch, who seems to be desperate to try and keep everything under control while his family vacations in Thailand.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Quan had the following to say about joining the show for the brief role:

“I’m a huge huge fan of ‘White Lotus,’ Mike White and the entire creative team … When they asked me to do this, I said yes right away. I didn’t even hesitate … I was very happy to work on this [even if] it was a voiceover.”

We will have to wait and see if we here from Kenny again, mostly because his primary role on the show was clearly to cause Timothy to realize that the walls were starting to close in on him. If you think back to the premiere, it simply appeared on the surface that his major obstacle was simply going to be dealing with the press. Now that it is obvious that federal law enforcement is involved, everything is about to change in a particularly dramatic way. All of this at least suggests that he could be the target of that huge shooting at the start of the season, though the last thing we are going to do is sit here and act as though that is confirmed.

