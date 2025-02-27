Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Mr. Popular’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to dive fully into Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 3. What is the story going to be? Well, there is some room there for discussion!

Well, as we get more into the next chapter of the Leighton Meester series, a good bit of the focus is still going to be on allowing us to get to know the characters better. This is what almost every new show out there should want, since you are still very much within that whole getting-to-know-you phase. Viewers are still determining whether or not they want to watch! We know that in theory, this show is a pretty perfect fit to air following Wild Cards, but you still have to see if the audience turns up.

Below, you can see the full Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 3 synopsis to get some other insight all about what lies ahead:

When the Eden Vale High star quarterback is attacked, disturbing secrets are uncovered that reveal just what extremes people will go to in order to win. Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown star. The episode was written by Steve Joe and directed by Gracie Otto (#103).

We do think that in general, this is going to be one of those episodes that could be relatable or, at the very least, understandable to a lot of people out there. Maybe the exact events of this story are not something most people can relate to, but we do think there’s something to be said for identifying with competitiveness in sports and how much it can take over young people’s whole identities.

As for other Meester news…

Did you know that she is going to be on Nobody Wants This season 2? Consider that another thing to be excited for!

What do you most want to see moving into Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 3?

