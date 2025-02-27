Doc renewed for season 2 by Fox after strong ratings

Even though Doc season 1 has yet to complete its run over at Fox, there is still some rather great news to share!

Today, it was officially confirmed by the network that not only are they bringing the Molly Parker led medical drama back, but for an extended second season of 22 episodes. This comes on the heels of the show performing extremely well when it comes to total viewership with delayed playback, which does justify the promotional campaign that they put it through ahead of the big premiere. We did worry somewhat that the rather-simplistic title would hurt the series to a certain degree, especially since there is a lot more too it here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

In a full statement about the renewal now, here is some of what Fox network president Michael Thorn had to say:

“We are thrilled that audiences have embraced Season 1 of Doc … [Showrunner] Barbie [Steinberg] and [executive producer] Hank [Steinberg] have done an outstanding job bringing one of the most emotionally powerful series on television to life. Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast, led by the talented Molly Parker.”

When is season 2 going to premiere?

For the time being, nothing has been officially said in regards to this. However, at the same time it remains our hope that we will see it in September. That is typically what networks do with their 22-episode shows since otherwise, it can be hard for the series to air in perpetuity. More info on this will come out during May sweeps; for the time being, let’s just say that new episodes are going to keep on airing on Fox come Tuesday nights. There are at least a couple more installments coming up.

What do you most want to see moving into a Doc season 2 when it does eventually air?

Are you glad that the renewal was announced at this particular point? Share right now in the comments, and come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







