Shifting Gears season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Career Day!

Next week on ABC, you are 100% going to have a chance to dive into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 8. So what is the story going to be?

Well, let’s just note here that Career Day will end up being the focus, which on paper is something that you think would be fun. After all, this marks an opportunity for parents to spend time with their kids and their class! Unfortunately, this can also be an instance where some uncomfortable and/or surprising moments spawn out, and that may very-well be the case here.

Do you want to learn a little bit more as to what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the official Shifting Gears season 1 episode 8 synopsis:

Georgia invites Matt and Riley to speak at her school’s Career Day, where playful competition turns tense when Riley learns Georgia is ashamed of her job. Meanwhile, Gabriel mentors Carter’s car project until a more urgent piece of business arises. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Where do things stand beyond this episode?

We are at a point now where you have to start asking questions regarding whether or not a show like this is coming back and unfortunately, we cannot say too much as of yet. With that being said, we are still cautiously optimistic, mostly due to the show’s seemingly solid reception and beyond just that, the star power that we know it does have thanks to its cast led by Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. These are, after all, the sort of big names within the comedy space that the vast majority of networks out there wish that they had. This is one of the reasons why we have a hard time seeing the series go anywhere in the near future.

