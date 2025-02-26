Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8: Is La Shell eliminated?

Based on where things stand at present on Deal or No Deal Island season 2, don’t you have to give the Family credit? Given just how much luck plays a factor in this game, you do have to say that it’s quite impressive that Dickson, Parvati, and David are all still there.

Not only that, but you could also say that Parvati found herself in another great place tonight, where she had some of the power to choose who would take part in the game at Temple. Kudos here to the editors, who did legitimately make us think all week that Parvati was actually going to be facing the Banker; instead, it was La Shell, who felt blindsided to be chosen despite the fact that she knew that Parvati and David were close.

This is where we must now come in here and roll our eyes a little bit at some of the non-family players. CK can’t get on the same page with many of them and there have been so many quibbles elsewhere that they haven’t always kept their eye on the prize.

Tonight, they also found themselves victim to a little bit of bad luck. Had La Shell taken a good deal tonight, that golden opportunity would have been there for her to go ahead and boot Dickson from the game.

Unfortunately…

La Shell made a bad deal and honestly, it was a questionable decision on her part to take the deal when she did. The odds really weren’t in her favor, but she was successful in winning a lot of money for the team. Yet, there can only be one winner! Kudos at least to La Shell for her going out as classy and kind as she did.

