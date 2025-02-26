Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/26/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We had new installments last week, but will it also keep going with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

We don’t see any real reason to keep anyone waiting too much longer here for news and with that, let’s just commence the celebration now: There are new installments of all three of these shows tonight! You are going to see them air in their typical order and beyond just that, a lot of big events from start to finish. Take, for the medical drama, the following: What happens when Archer accidentally is put on acid? Isn’t it fair to say that is going to be messy?

Now if you want to set the stage for stories all across the map, check out all of the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 14, “Acid Test” – 02/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gaffney gets a surprise visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative. Hannah and Naomi search for the cause of a young girl’s infection. Lenox and Frost work together to save the victim of an accidental shooting. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14, “Bar Time” – 02/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A surprise visitor from Novak’s past joins Ambo for a late-night ride-along. Herrmann faces a mountain of Chief-level training records and incident reports. Violet catches Carver in a lie. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 14, “Marie” – 02/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek grapples with his father’s worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer. TV-14

As for what else is ahead…

Let’s just go ahead and say this at the moment. You are going to be seeing at least one more set of episodes on March 5 and then after that, some sort of break is coming! The plan at present appears to be giving you a repeat on the three-part crossover on March 12.

